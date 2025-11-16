4 artisanal breads you can bake at home

Udisha
Sourdough
Known for its unique and slightly complex flavour and chewiness, sourdough bread can be made in several flavours such as olive or cheddar. All you need is patient and a good sourdough starter and you can bake this artisanal bread at home!
Focaccia
This Italian flatbread is among the easiest artisanal breads that can be baked at home with just a little bit of kneading. Known for being a tad crispy, it can be topped with olives, onions or even rosemary.
Baguette
A classic French artisanal bread, it is known for its long, slender shape and hard, crispy crust. A staple in France, it can be made with just four basic ingredients which are flour, water, yeast, and salt.
Ciabatta
Italy's famous bread, this too is elongated in shape with large holes all over. A bit chewy, this can be made with flour, water, salt, and yeast as well and usually requires a high-hydration dough.