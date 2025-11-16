4 best super seeds to include in your morning routine

Udisha
Flaxseeds
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, this super seed is good for your heart as well as liver. Add just a spoon of soaked or crushed flaxseeds to your breakfast cereal or smoothie.
Chia seeds
A very popular super seeds, chia seeds is great for your gut health. Filled with fibre, it helps you in your weight loss journey besides improving digestion. You can soak these absorbent seeds for a more gel like texture or just add them to your breakfast.
Fenugreek seeds
Also known as methi seeds, this super seed improves digestive health, keeps the blood sugar levels in check and is also known to aid skin and hair health. Do not add fenugreek seeds to your breakfast. Soak a spoonful of them in a glass of water and drink it in the morning before eating anything else!
Pumpkin seeds
This super seed has multiple properties. The zinc in pumpkin seeds help boost immunity while the magnesium is great for heart health and blood pressure. You can take them with your morning cereal or even add to baked goods like cakes and cookies.