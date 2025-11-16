4 foods that are not good for your heart health

Udisha
Processed meat
Processed meat such as bacon, sausage, ham, salami, hot dog, are not good for your heart at all. These contain high concentration of salt, sodium and trans fat, all of which are detrimental to your heart health.
Red meat
This might hurt if you are a meat lover, but mutton, lamb, beef or pork are your heart's enemy. Red meat contains high amounts of saturated fat which increases cholesterol levels and can also cause diabetes. So, if you want to eat red meat, make sure to eat in moderation.
Baked products
If you have a heart issue, it is best to avoid baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pastries and more. They are, quite obviously, full of sugar which is bad for your overall health. The flour in baked products leads to diabetes, which impacts your heart.
Fried food
Deep fried food such as fried chicken, potato fries, churros or vegetables contain high calories, fat, salt and sodium. Oily and fried food is extremely dangerous for your heart and decreases life span. Fried food is also the leading cause for type 2 diabetes, blood pressure and obesity.