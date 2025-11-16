4 things to keep in mind if you are using retinol

Udisha
Take things slow
If you are using retinol on your skin for the first time, do not use it daily. Start slowly, with a small amount and then increase frequency of application gradually. You have to let retinol adjust to your skin, so apply retinol products twice or thrice weekly as a beginner.
Always moisturise!
Always remember to moisturise after using retinol because it can cause dryness resulting in a dull skin. Generously apply some moisturising cream after using retinol serum to prevent flaking.
Do NOT forget sunscreen!
Retinol use leads to increased sensitivity to the sun. So, before stepping out in the sun every morning, remember to apply a broad spectrum sunscreen such as SPF 50+ to prevent sun burn or damage.
Make it a part of your PM routine
Retinol is most effective when applied at night because exposure to sun or too much light breaks the compound down. Make retinol a part of your PM or nighttime skincare routine, whenever you apply for the best anti-aging results!