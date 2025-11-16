5 best vegetarian protein sources

Udisha
Lentils
Protein is an important part of our diet and even if you don't eat meat you have several options! Lentils are the classic source of protein and fibre and have 20 grams of protein in each cup.
Paneer
Every vegetarian's favourite, paneer or cottage cheese is a rich source of protein. Packed with all essential amino acids, paneer contains around 18-21 grams of protein per 100 grams.
Quinoa
A complete protein, this is a good alternative for rice. Extremely healthy, quinoa helps lose weight, improves gut health and contains around 8 grams of protein per cooked cup.
Chickpeas
An extremely versatile food, chickpeas are rich in protein and fibre and can be used in multiple dishes, breakfast or lunch. Per 100 grams, this incomplete protein source contains around 20 grams of protein!
Tofu
A poplar ingredient for both vegetarians and vegans, tofu is made from soya-bean and can be used to cook a diverse variety of meals. A popular alternative for dairy products, it contains 8 grams of protein per 100 grams.