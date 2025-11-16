5 kinds of soups from different cuisines that you can make this winter

Udisha
French Onion Soup
This iconic French dish is perfect for winters. Cooked in a light meat stock, the hero ingredient is the onions that are slightly caramelised. A dash of better and some cheese and crouton toppings make it a complete meal.
Tsam-thuk
This wheat noodle soup is a traditional Tibetan dish that is known for its unique, slightly nutty taste. Usually made from yak or sheep soup stock, this soup has meat chunks along with vegetables such as onions, ginger, spinach and more. The dry Tibetan cheese and soy sauce seasoning makes this dish stand out.
Pho
This noodle soup is one of the most popular Vietnamese dishes. The slow-cooked broth exudes both warmth and aroma. Besides the rice noodles and choice of meat, the soup is topped with cinnamon, cilantro, chillies, sprouts and sauces like sriracha or hoisin.
Ramen
You have definitely heard of this one! Nothing can warm your winter nights better than this Japanese noodle soup dish. Originally a Chinese dish, this soup is a complete meal with a flavour packed broth and topped with pork, scallions and seaweed, and of course, some bok choy.
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Go simple with this easy to make soup on cold winter nights. Add some mushrooms, garlic, onion and meat into the soup broth. And definitely add some fresh cream or milk for that creamy texture, a must for this dish. Add herbs of your choice for that extra kick of flavour.