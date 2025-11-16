5 tips to keep in mind if you are a solo traveller

Udisha
Share your plans
While going on a solo trip for some quality time with the self is enticing, you have to be practical. Always share your itinerary and whereabouts with family or friends so that they can keep a track. And do not forget to give regular updates!
Research properly
Know the place you are travelling to thoroughly. Ask people who have already been to the destination about the place and the people, read online reviews and just have a vibe check. It is especially important to research the places you will be staying at. Safety is important for solo trips.
Have backup plans
Your initials plans may go awry so always have a plan B so that you know what you are doing next. Travellers should always be prepared for the unexpected to happen but never let that deter your solo travel dreams!
Carry ample medication
You don't know what might happen to you when you are travelling alone, so be prepared for emergency: no matter how small. Carry all sorts of general and specific medication. This is especially important if you are travelling to remote areas. Have a medical bag ready so that can deal with everything, from a small injury to allergies, on your own.
Travel lightly
Since you will have to carry everything on your own, do not overpack. Pack all essentials, but exactly how much you need. Keep all your required documents handy. It is important to be smart when you are travelling alone.