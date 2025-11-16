5 viral sleep trends taking over social media in 2025

DEBOLINA ROY
The internet's most cosiest trend. A "potato bed" is a way to make your bed feel like a warm, fluffy nest in the form of sheets, duvets, cushions, and plushies - all flipped on their sides. Enthusiasts claim it provides an enveloping Egyptian-style weighted hug that relaxes you in seconds. Experts are a bit cautious because they recommend that it can get too warm for proper deep sleep, but there's no denying that it provides an unmatched level of cosiness with your bed.
Arguably one of the biggest viral sleep trends, sleepmaxing is the act of maximising every piece of your sleep experience: blackout curtains, sleep trackers, sleep restorative magnesium mocktails, nasal strips, red-light therapy, cold rooms - you name it. This is turning sleep into a self-improvement project.
Aesthetic bedtime beverage that blew up on TikTok. Usually made up of cherry juice, magnesium, and sparkling water, it is popular due to the calming ritual of preparation. Some of the components are evidence-based sleep assortments, but let's be honest here, half of the magic is simply being in a routine, winding down with something soothing.
A controversial trend where people tape their mouths shut at night to force themselves to breathe through their noses. Proponents argue that it helps reduce snoring and promotes better airflow, while some critics note that it may not be suitable for everyone. This trend is edgy, divisive, and certainly ranks among the most debated sleep hacks online.
This trend is one that actually has good scientific backing. Sleeping in a cold room (16–19°C) can help with better regulation of your body's temperature and ultimately provide better sleep quality. It's simple, effective, and even well-educated sleep experts will endorse this as one of the things worth pursuing, and it doesn't even require any gadgets or supplements!