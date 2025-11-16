5 viral sleep trends taking over social media in 2025

Potato Bed

The internet's most cosiest trend. A "potato bed" is a way to make your bed feel like a warm, fluffy nest in the form of sheets, duvets, cushions, and plushies - all flipped on their sides. Enthusiasts claim it provides an enveloping Egyptian-style weighted hug that relaxes you in seconds. Experts are a bit cautious because they recommend that it can get too warm for proper deep sleep, but there's no denying that it provides an unmatched level of cosiness with your bed.