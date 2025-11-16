5 women linked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s dating life before Georgina Rodríguez

DEBOLINA ROY
Before Georgina, Irina Shayk was Cristiano Ronaldo's most recognizable partner in the public eye. Their relationship lasted almost five years between 2010 and 2015. Both Irina and Cristiano frequented red carpets together, appeared in campaigns and were one of the most discussed and idolized celebrity couples of that time.
In 2008, Ronaldo had a brief relationship with Spanish model Nereida Gallardo from Mallorca. Their relationship gained attention when they were seen travelling to different places during his time at Manchester United. Their story was short-lived, but it still remains one of the "first chapters" often brought up in discussions surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's dating life!
Portuguese TV presenter Merche Romero was also linked to Ronaldo from 2005 to 2006. Their romance was significant during the early career developmental surge. They eventually broke up due to media scrutiny; however, she is still considered one of Ronaldo's early, well-known partners.
In 2009, socialite Paris Hilton was linked to Ronaldo when they were seen at parties together in Los Angeles. Neither party confirmed the serious extent of their relationship during this time, but their short-lived connection created headlines all around the world thanks to their astronomical grant-of-fame.
British actress Gemma Atkinson was linked to Ronaldo in 2007. Their alleged romance remained private in 2007, and Atkinson said they kept it simple despite the paparazzi coverage.