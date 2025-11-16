6 celeb-approved skincare tips you can try at home

DEBOLINA ROY

Deepika Padukone: Yoghurt and gram flour

Deepika utilizes a traditional mixture of yoghurt, gram flour, turmeric and a dash of milk cream to brighten and soften her skin. While yoghurt contains lactic acid to exfoliate gently, the gram flour helps control oil, making this a simple, effective glow mask to use before an event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Sandalwood and turmeric

Kareena's number one "do it yourself" recipe is a simple, calming mixture of sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, a bit of vitamin E oil and milk. This mask helps with inflammation, improves skin tone, and creates a naturally radiant finish without any harsh chemicals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Oatmeal, yoghurt and turmeric

Priyanka could not live without this mild and nourishing recipe, which only has yoghurt to exfoliate, oatmeal to soothe skin, and turmeric to brighten. A perfect choice for tired or travel-worn skin that needs comfort and hydration.

Ananya Panday: Turmeric and honey

Ananya keeps things effortless with a simple combination of turmeric, honey, and yoghurt. A quick lift-me-up treatment, this mask hydrates and softens skin with a gentle brightening effect.

Katrina Kaif: Oatmeal and honey

Katrina's beloved DIY treatment consists of finely ground oats mixed with honey (and sometimes aloe or rose water). This soothing mask calms sensitive skin, balances oil, and leaves skin looking fresh and dewy.

Sara Ali Khan: Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) with rose water

Sara regularly uses Multani Mitti mixed with rose water to control oil and cool down her skin. This traditional clay mask works to close pores, reduce shine, and refresh her skin after long hours outdoors.

Click here