6 celeb-approved skincare tips you can try at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Deepika utilizes a traditional mixture of yoghurt, gram flour, turmeric and a dash of milk cream to brighten and soften her skin. While yoghurt contains lactic acid to exfoliate gently, the gram flour helps control oil, making this a simple, effective glow mask to use before an event.
Kareena's number one "do it yourself" recipe is a simple, calming mixture of sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, a bit of vitamin E oil and milk. This mask helps with inflammation, improves skin tone, and creates a naturally radiant finish without any harsh chemicals.
Priyanka could not live without this mild and nourishing recipe, which only has yoghurt to exfoliate, oatmeal to soothe skin, and turmeric to brighten. A perfect choice for tired or travel-worn skin that needs comfort and hydration.
Ananya keeps things effortless with a simple combination of turmeric, honey, and yoghurt. A quick lift-me-up treatment, this mask hydrates and softens skin with a gentle brightening effect.
Katrina's beloved DIY treatment consists of finely ground oats mixed with honey (and sometimes aloe or rose water). This soothing mask calms sensitive skin, balances oil, and leaves skin looking fresh and dewy.
Sara regularly uses Multani Mitti mixed with rose water to control oil and cool down her skin. This traditional clay mask works to close pores, reduce shine, and refresh her skin after long hours outdoors.