4 ways to know your meat roast is ready-to-eat

Subhadrika Sen
Temperature check: Insert thermometer in the thickest part of the meat. For poultry 74 degree, Pork (63 -71 degree), Beef and Lamb (130 – 165 degree) are ideal.
Juice tells-a-tale: Pierce the meat and check the colour of the juice. A full roasted meat will have clear juice while half done ones will have a pinkish hue.
Touch it: Gentle squeeze your thumb on to meats like beef and lamb. If it’s firm then its well done; squishy then medium and very soft then rare.
Observe while it rests: Take the roast out of the oven and let it rest for 10-20 minutes. Check if the colour looks done and not raw. The juices should release slowly and not rapidly. The texture should be relaxed not squishy.