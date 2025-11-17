5 most underrated Tom Cruise movies

Team Indulge
Collateral (2004)
Tom Cruise delivers one of his rare villain performances as a cold, calculated hitman. It’s a sharp, atmospheric thriller that many feel is one of his best roles, despite not being talked about enough today.
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
Though it gained a cult following later, this smart, funny, and adrenaline-filled sci-fi film didn’t get the initial mainstream hype it deserved. Cruise’s comedic timing and action chops shine.
The Last Samurai (2003)
A visually stunning epic where Cruise gives an emotional, grounded performance. Praised critically but often overshadowed by his bigger blockbusters.
Oblivion (2013)
A sleek, stylish sci-fi mystery with one of Cruise’s most understated roles. Despite gorgeous visuals and an intriguing premise, it flew under the radar for many viewers.
Magnolia (1999)
Cruise’s intense, layered turn as a self-help guru earned him an Oscar nomination. It’s one of his most complex performances, but the film remains underseen compared to his mainstream hits.