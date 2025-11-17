5 things to know about Paris Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton

Bristi Dey
Most of the world knows Kathy Hilton only as the mother of famous American businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton. But she has a life that’s far more remarkable than many realize. So, let's explore the other side of Kathy Hilton
Reality show is her thing: While appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the name Kathy Hilton made quite the buzz. But she’s no stranger to reality TV. She has appeared in The Simple Life, I Want To Be a Hilton, and The World According to Paris.
Child actor: Before leaving acting at the age of 21, she delivered some memorable performances and won hearts with her wit and charm. She appeared in shows like Nanny and the Professor, Bewitched, Family Affair, Happy Days, and The Rockford Files.
Kathy was friends with Michael Jackson: Yep, the actress befriended the pop icon Michael Jackson while they attended the same high school, the Montclair College Preparatory School in Southern California. Their friendship stood through generations and the daughters of the two Paris Hilton and Paris Jackson became friends as well.
Fashion Designing: Apart from stealing the spotlight through her acting skills she is also a loved fashion designer. Since 2012, she has designed party dresses for the Kathy Hilton Collection, which sells at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.
Philanthropy & giving back: Kathy is also big on giving back. She uses her influence to support numerous charitable causes, benefiting children, animals, and people in need.