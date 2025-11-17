8 trending winter accessories that will make your outfit pop in 2025

DEBOLINA ROY
This one has taken over the fashion scene for winter. Chunky knits, boucles and graphic prints are the easiest way to add drama during the cold outside. Drape it, wrap it, or wear it loose; the oversized scarf can be styled with anything.
Shearling gloves offer cozy comfort and a feeling of luxury. Whether it comes in suede, leather or faux shearling trim, shearling meets all the season's needs for warmth and softness while being a perfect fit in textures as a wear for winter.
Long and glamorous gloves are making a fashion comeback this season. Long opera-style gloves pair with wool coats, blazers, or even evening looks and provide an instant look of glamour to layer in winter.
Tech-enabled gloves are on the trending list of winter accessories because of how practical they are. From touchscreen-compatible gloves to Bluetooth-heated gloves, they are merging fashion with function for the cold winter season.
A thick padded headband will keep you warm while finishing off your hair in a stylish way. From velvet and wool to quilted, this accessory works with coats and oversized sweaters.
The bags trending now have volume and unique shapes. Puffer bags or crescent shapes and sculptural clutches in textures of suede, shearling or shiny materials are at the forefront of this trend and make simple outfits stand out.
A bold belt worn over coats or knits not only defines your waist, but takes your layering up a notch. Metallic buckles, wide straps, and textured finishes make a belt an accessory to take your winter outfit to a new level.
Leg warmers, long socks, and layered tights are back in modern style. They provide an extra layer of warmth while having visual interest, styled with boots, skirts or oversized winter coats.