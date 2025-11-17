Are you a digital nomad? 5 tech purchases that can make your life easier

Esha Aphale
A travel router that actually works
Public Wi-Fi is often congested or oddly configured. A pocket-sized travel router creates your own secure network and keeps all your devices connected even when you switch between hotspots.
An ultraportable second screen
A lightweight 13 or 15-inch portable monitor can transform productivity. Spreadsheets, timelines, editing tools and design work feel far less cramped, and the whole setup folds flat with your laptop. It lets you mimic their home office without the bulk
A universal power solution
Remote workers often burn too much time dealing with mismatched plugs or low-quality adapters. A good universal travel adapter paired with a high-output GaN charger keeps everything topped up quickly. Some GaN bricks can charge a laptop, phone and earbuds at the same time.
Noise-cancelling earbuds with strong battery life
Digital nomads end up working beside traffic, drills, espresso machines and chatty backpackers. Compact ANC earbuds lower the sensory load without shutting out the world completely.
A compact, durable keyboard and mouse
A foldable or slim mechanical keyboard paired with a travel-friendly mouse gives your hands a break and helps maintain a more natural posture. Many nomads say this duo reduces shoulder and wrist strain when they’re away for months at a time.