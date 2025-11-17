Don't have cream cheese? 4 best substitutes you can try

Team Indulge
Greek Yogurt (strained)
Strained Greek yogurt offers a thick, tangy creaminess that mimics cream cheese surprisingly well. It works beautifully in dips, spreads, and lighter frostings, and you can mix in a little butter for extra richness. Its high protein content also makes it a healthier alternative.
Mascarpone
Mascarpone has a rich, velvety texture and a mild sweetness, making it perfect for desserts like cheesecakes and creamy sauces. It spreads easily and blends smoothly into both sweet and savory recipes. While it’s less tangy than cream cheese, its luxurious consistency makes up for it.
Ricotta (blended)
Blended ricotta becomes silky and smooth, offering a mild flavor that adapts well to whatever dish you’re making. It’s ideal for pasta fillings, baked recipes, and lighter desserts. Adding a bit of lemon juice or yogurt can enhance the tang if you want it closer to cream cheese.
Cottage cheese (blended)
When blended until creamy, cottage cheese becomes a versatile, protein-packed substitute. It works well in dips, spreads, and even some baking recipes. Its neutral flavor makes it easy to customise, and adding a touch of lemon or salt can help balance the taste.