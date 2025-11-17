Paintings and sculptures come together in this art exhibition in Kolkata

Subhadrika Sen

The group exhibition of paintings and sculptors, Ethereal Expressions curated by Mousumi Mukherji, is on display.

The exhibition displays artworks by veterans like Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, M. F Husain and sculptors by Milan Sengupta, Prafull Singh, Tapas Sarkar to name a few.

Mukherji reflects on her objective, “to create a space where painting and sculpture come together in harmony — each telling its own story while inviting viewers to reflect and connect.”

Ethereal Expressions is on display at Nakshatra Art Gallery, Tollygunge, Kolkata till December 14 from 12:30 – 5:30 (Sundays closed).

