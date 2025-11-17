Top 5 wedding trends to expect this shaadi season

DEBOLINA ROY
Destination weddings are transforming into vacation experiences. Couples are planning weddings with a multi-day stay for guests, and building fun activities, wellness and sightseeing experiences, as well as wedding rituals into the schedule. Blending vacation and shaadi vibes is becoming a way to turn the wedding into a holiday together. This will continue to be one of the strongest wedding trends this year.
Jewellery this season is all about modular design. Brides are selecting modular necklaces and earrings that can be modified, shortened, or detached and worn again. Sustainable materials, heirloom stones, and personalized designs are really gaining traction, which is helping to cement this as one of the most practical wedding trends right now.
Designers have started to move away from heavy bridal gowns and turn to practical, versatile and light couture. Designers are creating gowns, outfits and lehengas with detachable skirts, interchangeable blankets and drapes designed for easy wearing, and they can be donned again after the wedding.
Decor is moving into the realm of storytelling. Look for dreamy pastels, experiential photo zones, perfume bars, live sketch artists, AR booths, and interactive corners that will help to keep guests entertained. Weddings are also less about posing and so much more about capturing spontaneous feelings through documentary-style photography.
Wellness is appearing in the wedding itinerary itself. Couples are incorporating morning yoga, spa breaks, sound therapy, and mindful eating to provide guests with opportunities to unwind between rituals. This is aligned really well with the casual, intimate feel of weddings today.