4 myths about red meat you need to unlearn

Udisha
Red meat does not contain nutrients
Red meat is not pure evil, it has quite a few benefits that are less talked about. Red meat such as lamb, pork, beef or mutton provide high-quality complete protein which is important for muscle building. They are also rich in iron, zinc and vitamin Bs and amps up your energy levels.
Red meat consumption increases risk of cancer
While daily consumption of red meat is unhealthy for your overall health, it is not a carcinogenic meat. The World Health Organisation states that processed meat pose that threat of cancer. Red meat, however, is unprocessed meat and when eaten fresh and in moderation, it poses no such threat.
Red meat is a roadblock on your weight loss journey
When eaten in moderation, red meat provides high-quality protein which strengthens the muscle, improves metabolism and provides strength. Exclude the meat fat, and lean red meat will help you on your weight loss journey.
Red meat causes digestive problems
While red meat is indeed heavier than most types of meat, our body is capable of digesting it with east. Packed with nutrients, red meat has bioavailable iron and protein that the body easily breaks down and absorbs with the help of digestive enzymes and acid. If you eat beyond your capacity, you might face some upset!