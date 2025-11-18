5 classic Thanksgiving dishes that should be on your menu

Udisha
Beef Wellington
A Thanksgiving menu will definitely have turkey, but Beef Wellington is another classic Thanksgiving dish, especially for red meat lovers. A beautiful soft beef tenderloin is a baked dish that has is coated with duxelles and is covered with shortcrust pastry wrap.
Green Bean Casserole
Another classic Thanksgiving dish, green bean casserole is a popular baked dish. This dish made with beans, cream of mushroom soup, a dash of butter and some garlic or onion toppings, always finds a spot on Thanksgiving menu.
Sweet Potato Casserole
This sweet and savory baked dish is another classic. Sweet potato is a Thanksgiving must and this casserole made with mashed sweet potato, eggs, marshmallow, butter, sugar and a lavish pecan topping, will always remain a holiday favourite.
Cranberry Sauce
This easy dish makes your Thanksgiving spread better and sweeter. This thick sauce can be made with fresh or even frozen cranberries, sugar, water, orange and salt. To give it a kick of flavour, you may add some cinnamon or spices of your choice.
Pumpkin Pie
This dessert is a Thanksgiving staple. Made with pumpkin puree, eggs, ginger, sugar, cinnamon, cloves and condensed milk, this sweet dish is baked in a pie crust. You can serve the delicious pumpkin pie with some caramel topping as well.