5 things to be aware of while shopping in Egypt

Subhadrika Sen
Gold authenticity: Never purchase gold from unauthorised places. They may be mixed or fake in the make.
Fake antiques: Be cautious when you are purchasing anything antique. they may be fake.
Not papyrus art: A lot of papyrus art which is sold in the local markets are not real scrolls but banana leaves. So beware!
Old spice: If you want to shop for spices, better to purchase them from supermarkets because sometimes local markets sell old, expired and cheap quality spices.
Perfume check? Many a times essences and diluted fragrances are sold as perfumes. So, keep check!