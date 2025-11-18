Met Gala 2026 theme revealed: 4 things you need to know

Udisha
What's the theme?
The 2026 Met Gala has announced the theme: Costume Art. The annual event and Spring exhibition aims to "celebrate fashion as an art form this spring at The Met", announced the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute.
When is the Met Gala?
As per tradition, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May, so in 2026, the gala will happen on May, 4.
The Costume Institute’s annual exhibition will be on from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.
What is the Met Gala 2026 dress code?
The dress code for the Met Gala 2026 is yet to be revealed. Usually, the dress code happens a few months after the theme is announced, so the wait has not ended yet.
What will the exhibition cover?
The exhibition will centre on Western art with nearly 200 pieces expected to be on display along with 200 garments and accessories. Themed "Costume Art", the exhibition has 3 categories: bodies omnipresent in art (the nude form), other kinds of bodies that are often overlooked (pregnant or aging bodies) and universal bodies (such as the anatomical body).