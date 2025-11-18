Moana live-action trailer: 4 things you should know about the film

Udisha
Who is starring in the live-action remake of Moana?
18-year-old Australian actor, Catherine Lagaʻaia will play the titular lead, Moana while Dwayne Johnson, who voiced demigod Maui in the animated feature, will reprise his role in the 2026 film.
When will the film hit the theatres?
Directed by Thomas Kail, Moana is all set to release on July 10, 2026, in both the United States and India. The film was in production from July to November, 2024.
Who is behind the music of the film?
The old team has returned to make the music of the live action remake of Moana. Mark Mancina has composed the film score while Lin-Manuel Miranda is the songwriter: just like the animated film. Opetaia Foaʻi has also returned as a collaborator on the songs.
What does the trailer suggest?
The trailer of the live action film gives a glimpse of Moana and the shapeshifting demigod Maui in the kingdom of Motunui. While keeping songs from the original soundtrack such as I Am Moana, the film is expected to closely follow the plot of the 2016 animated feature.