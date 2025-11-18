National Princess Day: 4 lessons to unlearn from classics

Udisha
Only a "Prince Charming" can solve your problems
Traditionally, most fairytale stories and movies have depicted princesses as "damsels in distress" who need to be protected, mostly by a man. In stories like Snow White or Cinderella, despite the princess being at the centre, they are always rescued by a man. This passive role of women should not be internalised, women are wise enough to solve their own problems.
A strong woman is "evil"
Most princess stories have a female villain, such as Maleficent in The Sleeping Beauty or the Evil Queen in Snow White. These women, are opinionated, passionate and ambitious, which is depicted as "evil" traits. The princess, conversely, is dainty, selfless and largely driven by men. While the stories may say independent women are villains, they are wrongfully portrayed powerful women.
External beauty is the only beauty
In fairytales and movies earlier, external beauty and physique of the princesses were valued over their brains. While such depiction is changing for the better, princesses always represented an accepted beauty standard. However, there is no one definition of beauty and woman should appreciated for how they are as human beings.
To be a woman, is to sacrifice
All princesses, old or new, have one thing in common: they must always think beyond themselves and sacrifice their dreams and possessions. While being selfish is not welcome, the characters of these princesses glorify the idea of sacrifice to an extend it becomes detrimental for them. It is possible to care for everyone else while caring for yourself too.