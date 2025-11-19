4 ways in which spinach can boost energy when added to your diet

Udisha

Cellular energy production

Spinach contains magnesium which boosts energy and helps improve energy metabolism. It helps strengthen cells and is an excellent ingredient to include in your diet.

Oxygen transport

Packed with plant-based iron, spinach helps produce haemoglobin which is the protein present in red blood cells. It helps transport oxygen from the lungs to the entire body. Adequate oxygen ensures high energy.

Formation od red blood cells

Spinach boosts the production and formation of red blood cells in our body, ensuring that oxygen circulation in the body is in abundance. Vitamin B9 is useful for formation of the cells, and this compound is found in spinach.

Nutrient absorption

Spinach also helps in absorption of important nutrients such as iron. A dash of lemon can accelerate the process, proving the body more energy.

