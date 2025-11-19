5 tasty banana breakfasts that should be on your list

Subhadrika Sen
Banana on Toast: Level up your toasts, by spreading agenerous layer of peanut butter and topping it with banana slices. You can add some chia seeds for additional nutrition.
Warm Porridge: Cook oats in milk, stir in half a banana and cinnamon. Once done, serve it with more fruit slices and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
Oats in a bowl: Mix mashed banana, oats, milk, chia seeds and maple syrup in a bowl. Refrigerate overnight and serve with more cut banana slices. Additionally, you can layer them in a jar and make jar oats too.
Morning smoothie bowl: Take smoothies out of a glass and directly onto a bowl! Blend frozen banana, yogurt or milk, peanut butter, oats, other fruits like strawberry, dragonfruit, apples etc. Pour onto a bowl. Top with granola, berries and nuts.
Banana-oat pancakes: Blend ripe banana, eggs, oats and a pinch of cinnamon. Place the batter on a lightly greased pan and start flipping when you see bubbles forming. Once done take them out. Layer a few together and serve with drizzled honey or maple syrup.