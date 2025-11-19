5 things to know about Bill Belichick’s 24 YO girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Team Indulge
Her roots are in Maine
Jordon is originally from Hancock, Maine, where she comes from a long line of fishermen. Her family has deep roots in the coastal fishing industry and Jordan often uses her platform to advocate for Maine’s fishing communities
Cheerleader turned pageant queen
While at Bridgewater State University, she was a competitive cheerleader. Her squad even won the NCA Collegiate Championship in 2021. Jordan later competed in beauty pageants, she ran for Miss Maine USA and even won a “Pageantry Spirit” award
Chance meeting with Bill Belichick
The pair first met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, when she asked him to sign her Deductive Logic philosophy textbook. He jokingly wrote, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” Their friendship blossomed after that and eventually turned romantic, despite a staggering age difference.
Philosophy graduate & beauty school student
Academically, Jordon earned a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Bridgewater State in 2022. She also completed cosmetology training at the New England Hair Academy in 2019.
She loves nature and has a pet parrot
Jordan calls herself a “bird-er” on social media and often posts pictures from her travel adventures with birds. She also had a pet parrot named Mango, which she described as a “goofy, cuddly and colorful feathered bestie.”