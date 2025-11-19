5 ways to have gingerbread this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Gingerbread cookies: Opt for one of the traditional ways to have gingerbread in its cookie form. Decorate it with royal icing or sugar spirnkles for all the fun.
Gingerbread house: Another traditional way is to set up lavish gingerbread houses for parties and gatherings and then devour it with friends and family.
Gingerbread drink: Remember gingerbread is a flavour that can be recreated for hot lattes or hot chocolate too. So enjoy a warm cup this winter.
2-in1: Bake your own gingerbread muffins and decorate it with a cookie. You can bite into one dessert and feel the crunch and softness, together.
Gingerbread loaves: For all your teatime snacks and hi-tea parties, keep a freshly baked load of gingerbread at all times.