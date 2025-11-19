Salil Chowdhury at 100: 4 lesser-known facts about the musical maestro

Salil Chowdhury had a huge influence on legendary Indian musicians

Many Indian musicians, such as A.R. Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja, have talked about the influence Salil Chowdhury had on their music. Ilaiyaraaja used to be a session guitarist and combo organ player in Salil Chowdhury's Madras recordings and A.R. Rahman used to go to Chowdhury's recordings with his father R. K. Shekhar, an experience which greatly inspired him as a composer.