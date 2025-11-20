4 overnight oats that you must relish for lazy winter breakfasts

Subhadrika Sen
Apple Oats: Add oats, milk, apples, chia seeds, maple syrup or honey and cinnamon. Freeze overnight. Add sliced apples while serving the next day.
Chocolate Oats: Whisk cocoa powder in milk. Then add oats, maple or honey, chia seeds and salt. If you want you can throw in a handful of chocolate chips or some marshmallows. Place the whole mixture preferably layered in a jar inside the refrigerator overnight. Serve chilled the next morning by opping it with your favouirte fruits.
Pear and Oats: Mix rolled oats, milk, iced pear, honey, cardamom and cinnamon and walnuts, if you want to. Refrigerate overnight and eat it in the morning.
Gingerbread oats: Mix in seasonal flavours with a nutritious breakfast. Stir up oats, milk, yogurt, ground ginger, molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup and a ping of salt. Refrigerate overnight and serve the next morning.