4 ways to deal with menstrual cramps

Udisha
Heat
This is a classic period cramp cure. Take a electric heating pad or a hot water bag and place it on you lower abdomen to relax the uterine muscles. In some time, your menstrual pain will lessen.
Hot Coffee
A big glass of hot black coffee is known to relax menstrual cramps. When the cramps become unbearable, make yourself a burning hot concentrated black coffee to relieve yourself of the pain.
Check your diet
Eating right when the period cramps get worse is very important. First, drink a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. Avoid eating oily or processed food and make sure your diet contains enough vegetables, leafy greens and nuts.
Stay active
While you should never engage in excessive activities when menstrual cramps are bothering you, light exercises and physical activities can work better than painkiller by relaxing your muscles.