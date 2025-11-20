4 signs your pet dog is depressed

Udisha
Your dog has become lethargic
Much like humans, depression in pet dogs manifests in lethargy and laziness. If your dog is not energetic and is laying around all day, it might just have depression.
Lack of interest in regular activities
If your dog used to be lively and is not interested in playing or running and refuses to get back to form, you should get him/her checked.
Changes in behaviour
If you notice changes in your dog's behaviour such as over dependence on the owner, excessive paw licking or bursts of aggression, your dog may be depressed.
Not eating food
Losing interest in food is a huge sign of depression. If your dog is avoiding his/her meals, it is time to take them to the doctor. Not eating properly can lead to other health issues as well.