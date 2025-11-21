4 amazing benefits of pumpkin seed oil

Udisha
Good for the heart
Pumpkin seed oil is known to lower bad cholesterol levels due to the presence of oleic acid. It is also packed with antioxidants which improves overall heart health.
Improves skin
Pumpkin seed oil has a lot of properties that is beneficial for a healthy skin. Containing vitamin E and C, antioxidants and zinc, this oil hydrates the skin and improves texture by making it firm. In a lot of cases, it also calms irritated skins and boosts collagen production.
Boosts hair growth
Presence of Vitamin E along with magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids and zinc, pumpkin oil seed can do wonders for your hair. It boosts blood circulation in your scalp, promoting hair growth and repair.
Improves prostate health
Studies have shown that pumpkin seed oil actually helps if you have symptoms of an enlarged prostate. Due to the presence of zinc, it improves the functioning of the prostate.