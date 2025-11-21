5 fruits that are a cure for hyperpigmentation

Subhadrika Sen
Mixed berries: like blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, raspberry, cranberry etc have antioxidants, Vitamic C and mild acids which help in reduction of excessive melanin production.
Kiwi: has high-levels of Vitamin C which repairs the skin and reduces pigmentation.
Papaya: contains papain along with Vitamins A, C and E which exfoliates the skin and promotes new cell growth, thereby reducing pigmentation marks.
Pomegranate: helps in repairing the skin which is damaged by UV rays through the presence of ellagic acid.
Lemon: when consumed in its diluted forms helps in reducing melanin production and exfoliates the skin through the presence of Vitamin C and citrus acid.