5 ghee-based rituals to include in your winter skincare

Subhadrika Sen
Bath-time delight: Add a touch of ghee in your bath water to get soft skin and better hydration.
On the face: Mix ghee, turmeric and besan to create a brightening, hydrating and glowing face pack.
Remedy for chapped lips: Apply a light layer of ghee on your lips and leave it overnight. You will have soft and smooth lips after a few application.
Bye-bye under-eye problems: To even out fin lines and dark circles from under your eyes, apply a layer of washed ghee and leave it overnight.
Home-made moisturiser: Make your own moisturiser with the washed-ghee technique and apply to dry areas on the body, like elbow, knuckles, heels etc.