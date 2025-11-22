4 Famous biriyanis from India

Udisha
Kolkata Biryani
The signature biriyani from West Bengal's Kolkata is one of the most famous biriyanis in the countries. Marked by a distinct flavour, it is known for its unique addition of succulent potatoes.
Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani
Cooked in the classic dum pukht style, this biriyani goes back to the 18th century when it was a dish served to the labourers. Known for the slow-cooked meat, the fragrance of this biriyani is unmistakable.
Hyderabadi Biryani
Emerging from the state of Andhra Pradesh, this biriyani is made using spices unique to the region, giving it a different taste profile.
Thalassery Biryani
A popular Malabar dish from India's Kerala, this less-heard-of biriyani is made using Jeerakasala, a short grained rice. Besides the tender meat, what sets this apart is the use of cashew and local spices.