4 memorable roles by Scarlett Johansson that you should not miss

Udisha
Charlotte (Lost in Translation, 2003)
Scarlett Johansson broke into the seen with her critically acclaimed performance as Charlotte. Her portrayal of a young philosophy graduate who develops an unusual bond with an older actor won her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress.
Rosie Betzler (Jojo Rabbit, 2019)
In a standout performance in this satire, Scarlett stepped into the shoes of Rosie, who is anti-Nazi to a boy who idolises Hitler. Her unique yet commendable acting earned her an Oscars nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Nicole Barber (Marriage Story, 2019)
This movie is marked by powerful performances by the entire cast, but Scarlet Johansson stole the spotlight as a co-parent going throw a divorce and the emotional challenges that come with it. This performance earned Scarlet her first ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (2010-2021)
Scarlet Johansson became a household name with her over a decade long portrayal of strong and unflinching S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Avenger Natasha Romanoff, more popularly known as Black Widow. She portrayed the character across 8 MCU film and with each film, her character became more skilled and nuanced.