5 bathroom styling tips from luxury hotels you should steal for your home

Subhadrika Sen
Lights lead the way: Use multiple layered lights which can invoke different moods in the bathroom. Some for reading your favourite books to those that help you enjoy me-time soaking away in bath salts.
Go white, golden or beige: Layer up the décor, rich in textile and fabrics by using white, gold or beige. Opt for multi-size white towels and gold or beige bath accessories and toiletries.
Add a green pop: To break the monotony of the base shading, place an indoor plant or a flower vase with real flowers to elevate the look and also add to the natural aroma of the space.
Wall art: Original, handcrafted or framed prints, you can keep one central art piece or a series of smaller ones to make the walls stand out. But don’t go overboard with it.
Add furniture: Try to keep furnitures in neutral colour or made of organic materials. A small stool in front of the mirror can act as your vanity or a block seating can help in keeping your dried clothes, vanity and more.