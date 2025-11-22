Living in a high-rise building? Things you should do to remain safe during an earthquake

Udisha
Do not panic!
If you are living in a high-rise building and are experiencing an earthquake, you have to stay calm. Think clearly and immediately sit on your knees, cover you head with your arms and hold on to something solid. Protect yourself first.
Evacuate
Once the tremors have stopped, calmly get up and leave your house to evacuate the building. No matter how high you live, avoid using the elevators at this time. Take the stairs and stay alert so that you do not get hurt by any debris.
Find an open area
Once you have evacuated your building, move to a large, open area and stay put. Do not stand under trees or other buildings. Stay away from any lose wires or broken things.
Brace for an aftershock
Wait a while before you move into your high-rise building again. Earthquakes are usually followed by equally shaky aftershocks. The bigger the tremor, bigger the aftershock, so be prepared.
Look out for any damage
Once the crisis has swept over, go back to your house. However, check for any lasting damage to your home as well as building. High-rise buildings are prone to risk, so make sure an inspection is carried out because it is always better to be safe than sorry!