4 calcium-rich winter recipes you should try

Banana-walnut smoothie
What better to start your winter mornings than with a smoothie? Walnut and yogurt used to make smoothies is a high calcium source which improves bone health. Add to it the banana's potassium, and you will have a fulfilling breakfast to keep you warm.
Turmeric milk
A staple winter drink in many Indian households, turmeric milk is an extremely beneficial drink. Rich in calcium because of the milk, it comines turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties, thus making your bones healthier and less sore.
Grilled spinach-paneer sandwich
Winters are not complete without a good serving of a delicious grilled sandwich. Spinach and paneer are excellent sources of calcium, making it the perfect meal if you are looking for calcium rich food. Add some more veggies and protein sources, and you will never eat anything else.
Chia pudding
Chia seeds are a storehouse of calcium and minerals. With more calcium content than milk, 2 spoonfuls of chia seeds provide around 200 mg of calcium. Especially popular during winters, chia pudding are made using the soaked seeds and milk, making it an excellent calcium rich food.