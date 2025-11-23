4 homemade drinks that can keep your diabetes in check

Udisha
Methi Water
Methi or fenugreek works wonder if you have diabetes because it can manage insulin resistance. Drink the strained methi water in empty stomach and make sure it has been soaked overnight.
Neem water
While it may not taste nice, neem has anti-inflammatory properties that keeps the blood sugar levels in check. Boil a few neem leaves an drink the water in one go for a healthier self.
Cucumber water
Avoid processed and sugary drinks when you are thirsty. Instead, go for low-calorie cucumber if you have high blood sugar. With low glycemic index, cucumber water is extremely hydrating and will provide you with nutrients, without worsening your diabetes.
Herbal tea
If you are tea lover and have diabetes, skip the milk and sugar and opt for herbal teas like cinnamon tea, green tea or chamomile tea. They are known to have anti-diabetic properties such as anti-oxidants that are good for diabetic patients. However, herbal teas should be consumed in moderation.