4 homemade hacks for a whiter teeth

Udisha
Baking soda and lemon juice
One of the popular remedies for teeth whitening, a mixture of the baking soda and highly acidic lemon juice is a easy way to get whiter teeth. However do not use this daily, once a week would suffice.
Apple cider vinegar
Another acidic ingredient, apple cider vinegar is really good at getting rid of stains. Make a dilute mixture of water and the vinegar and rinse your mouth thoroughly with it. You will have whiter teeth without enamel damage. Use it once or twice a week.
Banana peel
While banana peels mostly end up in dustbins, they can help you get whiter teeth. Packed with potassium, manganese and magnesium, they reduce yellowing of teeth. Rub the peel on your teeth for a few minutes before brushing it off. You can even use it daily.
Coconut oil
Using oil for better oral health is an age-old practice. Take a spoonful of coconut oil and swish it in your mouth for around 15 minutes. This method, known as oil pulling helps whiten teeth and remove bacteria. Use it daily and follow it up by brushing the teeth.