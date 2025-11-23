4 personalised Christmas decorations that should adorn your house

Udisha
Heirloom trinkets
Christmas decorations become more special when they have a story to tell. To make your decoration more personalised, use passed down pendants, earrings and other trinkets to decorate your tree!
Customised Christmas stockings
Stocking on your mantelpiece on Christmas Eve is a tradition you cannot miss. But skip the usual ones, and customise stockings with names of family members and decorate them with things that define you and you will have a unique tradition!
Polaroids
Polaroids are trending right now! Capture the best family and friends moment and print them out in tiny polaroids to put up on your Christmas tree.
Personalised wooden decorations
More and more people are opting for wooden decorations for Christmas to be more eco-friendly. Get yourself some personalised wooden decorations including name tags, silhouettes of family pictures and more to decorate your house and Christmas tree with.