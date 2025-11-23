5 unknown benefits of cucumber

Udisha
It helps with acidity
Cucumber is known sooth due to its cooling abilities and high water content. It helps with stomach acidity by cooling down the digestive tract.
Good for the heart
Cucumbers contain potassium which help check blood pressure levels, thus promoting heart health. They are also packed with anti-oxidants which prevents damage of the blood vessels . The fibre in cucumbers is known to lower bad cholesterol levels as well.
Anti-inflammatory agent
Cucumbers have anti-inflammatory properties due to the presence of cucurbitacins and flavonoids. This helps prevent issues related to asthma and arthritis to an extent.
Hangover cure
Had a bit too much to drink? If you have cucumbers at home, don't worry. Thanks to its hydrating properties and presence of Vitamin Bs, it helps restore water in your body after alcohol consumption.
Helps with bad breath
Cucumber boosts saliva production due to the presence of water, which helps get rid of bad breath by diluting the bacteria that causes the smell. It can also destroy microbes, promoting better oral health.