5 best one-liners from Solo Levelling

Udisha
Manhwa Chapter 42
Sung Jinwoo: "If the pain doesn’t kill me, it will only make me stronger"
Manhwa Chapter 164
Igris: "Frost Monarch. Do not assume the position of the King with only that much power"
Manhwa Chapter 148
Sung Jinwoo: "I will protect my family even if it means turning all the hunters in the world against me".
Manhwa Chapter 34
Kang Taeshik: "If you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you".
Manhwa Chapter 23
Sung Jinwoo: "If you guys are hunters, I’m saying you should be ready to become hunted".