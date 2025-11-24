5 best one-liners from Solo Levelling

Udisha

Manhwa Chapter 42

Sung Jinwoo: "If the pain doesn’t kill me, it will only make me stronger"

Manhwa Chapter 164

Igris: "Frost Monarch. Do not assume the position of the King with only that much power"

Manhwa Chapter 148

Sung Jinwoo: "I will protect my family even if it means turning all the hunters in the world against me".

Manhwa Chapter 34

Kang Taeshik: "If you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you".

Manhwa Chapter 23

Sung Jinwoo: "If you guys are hunters, I’m saying you should be ready to become hunted".

