5 skincare trends men should follow this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Minimal best: Opt for skinimalist or the application of minimum skin products. Use multi-purpose products which help in restoring moisture and repairs skin barriers.
Hydration must: Keep your skin hydrated by using natural face packs or overnight skin masks.
Check water temperature: Always go for showers in lukewarm waters to avoid increasing skin dryness.
Don’t neglect the beard: Use beard oils and balms and trim it to proper shape so that it doesn’t cause any irritation.
Skincare with me-time: Couple quality time for yourself with skincare rituals like organic bathing, overnight masks, and face or body massages.