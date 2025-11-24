6 principles of Japanese beauty you need to pay attention to

Subhadrika Sen
Sunscreen in winters: Sun protection is just not a summer ritual, even in winters the skin need protection and in fact, more than summer.
Overnight masks: Are your best –friends for hydrating and rejuvenating the skin
Exfoliate: The Skin may become dry during winters, but gentle exfoliation is encouraged to get rid of dead cells.
Barrier Repair: Ceramide-rich products are used to repair the skin barrier for a healthy and soft skin.
Pat yourself: J-Beauty refers to the technique of patting or dabbing rather than rubbing products on the skin.
Skin Flooding: Use multiple light-weight hydrating products on your skin to restore hydration. This can include toner, serum, moisturiser, sleeping pack or cream etc.