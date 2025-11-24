Did you know these 5 facts about the Northern Lights?

Subhadrika Sen
Daytime lights: Northern Lights can form during days also but the faint glow gets overshadowed by the sun’s rays and hence they cannot be spotted by the naked eye.
Not just Earth: Other planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus also have auroras. In fact, Jupiter has the most powerful ones.
Listened to Northern Lights? Yes if you stand quietly observing them, they sometimes make faint noise from the electrical charges in them.
Cultural interpretation: Many communities interpret them differently. While some think of them as spirits of ancestors some say a child conceived under Northern Lights is very special.
Flight detour: The electric charges that form the lights may be dangerous to the flights travel and communication systems and hence commercial flights sometimes take a detour.