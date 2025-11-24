Want to start professional baking? 5 things that can make your job easier

Team Indulge
Precision digital weighing scale
Professional baking is chemistry. A high-accuracy (1g or 0.1g precision) scale ensures exact measurements for flour, butter, leaveners, and hydration ratios. Absolutely non-negotiable!
High-quality chef’s knife & serrated bread knife set
A chef’s knife for chopping chocolate, nuts, fruits and a serrated bread knife for clean slicing of cakes, loaves, and pastries are also quite important. Sharp, stable knives prevent crumbling and give professional-level finishes.
A stand mixer with core attachments
A stand mixer is a must-have piece of baking tech. With its whisk, paddle, and dough hook attachments, it handles everything from whipping meringues to creaming butter and sugar to kneading dough. It saves time while delivering reliable, uniform results.
Oven Thermometer & Instant-Read Thermometer
Temperature accuracy can make or break a bake. An oven thermometer ensures your oven’s internal temperature matches the setting, while an instant-read thermometer helps check doneness in breads, custards, and sugar syrups. These tools remove guesswork and help avoid underbaked or overbaked results.
Offset Spatula & Bench Scraper
These are precision tools for finishing and shaping. An offset spatula helps spread batter evenly, frost cakes smoothly, and apply layers neatly. A bench scraper is essential for cutting dough, lifting pastry, and creating clean, sharp edges on frosted cakes. Together, they give bakes a professional finish.