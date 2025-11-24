Who is Triple H? 5 things to know about the WWE boss

Udisha
A popular WWE icon
Triple H, born Paul Michael Levesque is a former professional wrestler and is currently a professional wrestling promoter. He retired from the ring on March 25, 2022,
14-time world champion
Triple H had a stellar professional wrestling career and has won several accolades. He won the WWE Championship a whopping nine time and the World Heavyweight Championship five times.
He started in the 1990s
Triple H's journey of professional wrestling began in 1992 when he wrestled under the ring name Terra Ryzing. He came into the spotlight with his first major content in the World Championship Wrestling in 1994.
Triple H continues to be a part of the wrestling world
Triple H is now a corporate beast and is the Chief Content Officer of WWE who is in charge of promoting and ideating WWE programmes while creating the storylines.
Founder of NXT
Triple H made the groundbreaking developmental system that NXT is today which revolutionised the training of WWE stars, a significant step forwards towards top-quality talent development.